Masks That Could Inactivate Covid In “Less Than a Minute”

As reported by Ideal, This Thursday, May 6, the Catholic University of Valencia (UCV) will present a mask that is capable of inactivating SARS-CoV-2, influenza and multi-resistant bacteria “in less than a minute”. The presentation is due to take place at 11 am at the Valencia Carlos Campus.

The masks have been developed in collaboration with Valencian company Visor Medical and the research has been ongoing by the UCV Biomaterials and Bioingeria Laboratory, led by Professor Ángel Serrano, since the start of the pandemic.

Several months ago, researchers from the University and in collaboration with researchers from the United Kingdom, South Korea and Norway, developed filters for masks that are capable of inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and multi-resistant bacteria in less than a minute.

Alicante company, Visormed, has manufactured the masks developed from the research from the UCV team and will market them.

In attendance at the presentation will be the general director of Research and High Sanitary Inspection of the Ministry of Health, Javier Burgos, the vice-rector for research of the UCV, Francisco Arteaga, professor Serrano and José Antonio Soriano, on behalf of Visor Medical.

An anti-Covid nasal spray using carbon nanomaterials and benzalkonium chloride is also being developed by the Biomaterials and Bioengineering Group led by Serrano and the University of Louisiana.

