Latest news in brief from Axarquia.

Illegal party

POLICE have arrested nine flouters aged between 21 and 31 for ‘disobedience towards law enforcement’ after repeatedly refusing to identify themselves and failing to cease noise disturbance during an illegal party in Malaga city. The revellers even offered police fake money and told them to go and buy alcohol.

In force

THE International Police Association (IPA Malaga) is working with local police and Guardia Civil in Velez-Malaga, offering training on physical and legal protection to ensure “greater security” during intervention at properties when forced entry is required and in particular when there is a threat of violence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Drugs blow

SEVERAL homes were raided and 10 arrests made in Velez-Malaga and Torrox this week in a new blow to drug trafficking in the region. At the moment, the Guardia Civil has not revealed further information about the drug operation but confirmed cash and drugs have been seized, and further arrests are expected to be made.

New SUVs

THE municipality of Nerja has invested €62,950.25 in two new SUV vehicles for the local police. Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, said: “The acquisition of these two new vehicles will reinforce the service provided by the local police, in order to guarantee safety and increase presence for residents and visitors”.

Flat fire

A 51-YEAR-OLD woman was rushed to hospital after being injured in a fire at her home in Calle Pio Augusto Verdu, Velez Malaga, at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 4. The five-storey apartment block was evacuated after becoming overcome by smoke when a sofa caught fire in the second floor flat.

Six cases

ALMACHER Council announced on Tuesday, May 4, the immediate closure of its municipal facilities in a bid to contain the transmission of Covid after six positive cases were reported and the incidence rate leapt to 330.20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. To find out more about the closures, visit www.almachar.es to find out more.