Jewellery Shop Assistant Shot In Abdomen During Robbery In Madrid

JEWELLERY Shop Assistant Shot In The Abdomen During A Failed Robbery In Madrid



The National Police in Madrid has reported arresting a man shortly before 2pm on Tuesday 4, after he attempted to rob a jewellery shop in the Salamanca district of Madrid.

During the attempted robbery, at the shop on 25 Calle de Ayala, the detained produced a pistol with which to threaten the jewellery shop assistant, but she had already alerted the police, who arrived at the scene very promptly.

When the National Police arrived, according to the police report, the man clearly panicked and during the task of apprehending him, he shot the shop assistant in the abdomen, while one of the officers suffered cuts to his head from a stray bullet shard.

Both the assistant and the police officer are reported as stable, according to Efe, and an investigation team is conducting an operation to determine of the man was acting alone, or had accomplices, as reported by malagahoy.com.

