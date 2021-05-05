A MAN in Spain has been called a hero after scaling a two-storey building to rescue his elderly neighbour.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a man in Spain has been called a hero after scaling a two-storey building to rescue his elderly neighbour who was about to plunge to her death from a balcony.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



24-year-old Camilo Medina scaled the building to rescue the 80-year-old neighbour who had become stuck on the balcony in Calahorra, a city in the La Rioja region, on Monday afternoon.

It is believed that the woman, who has not been named, suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Video footage of the dramatic rescue sees Medina balance on the rail of the balcony on the first floor, whilst the elderly woman hangs over the edge of the second-floor balcony above – almost 10 metres from the ground.

Medina then hauls himself up onto the second floor using a ledge and runs over to rescue the woman.

Onlookers cheered from below as Medina lifts the woman off of the rail and onto the safety of the balcony.

The video looks like it was taken from across the street and a man and woman can be heard commentating on the bravery of Medina to go up and rescue the woman.

Medina said of the event: “I was in the store with my mother when my father came in saying that a lady was about to fall out of the window,

“Without thinking, I took the ladder from the store, climbed to the first-floor balcony and kept climbing up however I could.

“When I made it to her I felt very nervous and I remembered that she had told us this winter that she had Parkinson’s,” he said, adding that the woman lives with relatives but was alone at the time of the terrifying incident.

Police officers arrived not long after, however, they could not enter the flat due to it being locked from the inside and Medina could not locate the keys. The woman’s son-in-law was called and was able to get into the flat.

The woman was later taken to the local hospital to be checked over.