Donald Trump Launches His New ‘Social Media Platform’.

Former President Trump launched a communications platform on Tuesday, May 4, which will serve as “a place to speak freely and safely,” and will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space allows Trump to post comments, images, and videos. “Generally, sharing content from the website reference is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge on Tuesday. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In a time of silence and lies,” a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday night says. The video then plays news reports describing his suspension from Twitter. A beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely,” the video continues, showing the new platform. “Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus— the “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,” created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to “reply” or engage with Trump’s posts.

“This is just one-way communication. This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” said one source. The site has a sign-up list for people to enter their phone numbers and email addresses in order to receive alerts for when Trump posts a new message.

It is unclear how frequently Trump will post on the platform, but its creation could prove a key tool to maintain enthusiasm among supporters as he dangles the possibility of a third presidential campaign in 2024.

Source: The Verge