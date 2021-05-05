Two G7 Delegates From India Self-Isolating After Testing Positive For Covid

G7 Delegates From India Are Self-Isolating After Testing Positive For Covid.

Two members from India attending the meeting in the UK have tested positive for the virus, according to reports forcing all the other members of the G7 to be tested also.

Delegates at the G7 economic and political conference being held in London are reported to be now self-isolating after the ‘Covid scare’. Home Secretary Priti Patel had met with India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday, May 4, as the pair signed a new migration agreement.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he was unaware of reports of G7 delegates self-isolating following a Covid scare.

When asked on Sky News this morning whether he knew how many were self-isolating, he said: “I don’t I’m afraid, but obviously Public Health England and the team that are organising G7 take this very seriously. We continue to have one of the most robust set of protocols around testing and so we will make sure that happens, but I don’t know the numbers.”

He added: “This is news to me … I can’t really comment.”

The ‘Indian strain’ of the coronavirus, also known as B.1.617 has been found in at least 17 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. Apart from India, the double mutant strain was majorly found in the United Kingdom, USA, and Singapore, it added.

“As of 27 April, over 1,200 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID and assigned to lineage B.1.617 (collectively) from at least 17 countries,” WHO said. GISAID is a global science initiative and primary source established in 2008 that provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the coronavirus.

Source: Sky News