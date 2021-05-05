Airbnb Sees Increase In Demand For Accommodation In Spain

TOURIST accommodation platform Airbnb has reported a significant increase in demand for accommodation in Spain.

With the state of alarm ending on May 9, travellers will be able to move freely around Spain.

According to Ok Diario, Airbnb has also reported a 30 per cent increase in searches being carried out by those over 60-years-of-age. The company wants to ensure that as the number of vaccinated people increases and conditions improve, senior travellers can make more plans to see family and friends as many have had to shield themselves during the health crises due to the higher risk of suffering serious complications brought on by the virus.

Many seniors are wanting a guarantee of health security that is offered by a rental home, meaning that the number of searches for this type of accommodation has increased. According to Airbnb, the elderly are also searching for accommodation that allows them to travel with their pets. They have revealed that the most sought after feature by Spanish guests over the age of 60 is ‘pet friendly’ accommodation.

According to a recent survey by the accommodation platform, 56 per cent of Spanish travellers prefer a local or domestic destination, and 21 per cent have been searching for an international holiday home. The survey also reveals the relevance of access via road, with one in five wanting their destination to be close enough to travel via private car.

The majority of people, at 55 per cent, are “extremely or very interested” in trips that are just a short drive away, and those desiring a destination that is reached by plane is 38 per cent.

According to the report, the main reason for first trips following the health crises will be to meet with loved ones via “more familiar, intimate and proximity” tourism, with safety and cleanliness continuing to be the main concern for travellers.