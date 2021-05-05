7 People Under Investigation For Crime Against Historical Heritage

SEVEN people, five men and two women, are being investigated as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against historical heritage.

In a joint investigation carried out by the Territorial Team of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Noia (A Coruña) and the Historical Heritage Section of the Central Operative Unit (UCO), a cannon has been recovered after being looted in the town of Ribeira.

The investigation started when shellfish fishermen made an accidental discovery of three bronze cannons in the area on April 14. The next day, one of them had disappeared. The Xunta de Galicia and the Navy were able to recover two of the cannons and had suspicions that the third may have been looted.

The first step of the investigation carried out focused on a video that showed the cannon being looted whilst it was still submerged. This video, along with contradictions in the stories of some of those being investigated, meant the Guardia Civil could identify who may have taken part in the disappearance of the cannon and where it may be located.

Due to the quick intervention of the investigation units, the historical piece has now been recovered. It is suspected that the looting was probably due to one of the individuals investigated thinking the cannon may be a good object of decoration. However, the importance of the cannon lies in the historical and archaeological information it holds.

A study is pending, at the discretion of experts from the Xunta de Galicia, to find out the age of the cannon which could belong to one of Felipe II ships that was sent to fight England in 1595.

The cannon has now been moved to the Museum of the Sea of Vigo (Pontevedra), where they will attempt to stabilise the metal to prevent further deterioration.