West Ham Move Into Fifth Thanks To A Michail Antonio Brace

WEST HAM Move Into Fifth In The Premiership Table Thanks To A Michail Antonio Brace



In a thrilling match at Turf Moor on Monday evening (May 3), West Ham saw Burnley off with a 2-1 away victory that moves them up into fifth spot in the Premier league table, to keep their hopes alive of a first-ever Champions League appearance.

A brilliant brace from Michail Antonio in the first 45 minutes was enough to seal the three points for the Hammers, although they fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty after Chris Wood was fouled in the box by Tomáš Souček, with Wood himself converting the spot-kick, with Lukasz Fabianski getting his palms to it, to keep a remarkable run of seven goals in eight matches against West Ham.

It took just two and a half minutes for West Ham to level the scores, with Antonio heading home a superb cross from Vladimir Coufal into the top right corner after 21 minutes, before adding his second eight minutes later, noddinging a superb Said Benrahma cross beyond Nick Pope.

Antonio should have completed his hat-trick when Benrahma again fired in a cross from the left, but this time, his outstretched foot was unable to turn the ball home, and Matej Vydra also had a terrific chance to level for the Clarets, but Craig Dawson cleared off the line with Fabianski beaten.

Burnley had the chance to go level after 64 minutes of the second half but Jay Rodriguez shot wide of the West Ham goal, but the Hammers really should have capitalised more as David Moyes‘ rampant side notched up 22 shots on goal during the match, including six in the first 15 minutes of the second half, as reported by skysports.com.

