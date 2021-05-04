Vaults Of A Roman Amphitheatre Discovered Under Home In Toledo

Chris King
image: ministry of culture

Ana Muñoz, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports for Toledo has announced the significant find of two vaults belonging to what would have been the Roman amphitheatre of Toledo, uncovered during work on a private home on Honda Street, in the capital city, after she travelled to the location to see this important discovery for herself.

Ms Muñoz explained that in their day, the two vaults would have been attached to a wall in order to support the main structure of the amphitheatre bleachers, “Although the remains that have appeared must be studied, the first indications suggest that they belong to the Roman High Imperial period”.

She pointed out the huge relevance of this find, in relation to the regional capital’s importance in the old Roman era, and stating that the Culture department, although being aware that there had most certainly been a circus located outside the city, no preserved remains have ever been found.

“We had no evidence of significant remains of the presence of an amphitheatre and with the discovery that has occurred today we are certain about where it was located”, said Muñoz, adding that this discovery strengthens the theories about the relevance of Toletum in Roman times, “since only important cities had this type of buildings for recreational use”, as reported by eldiario.es.


