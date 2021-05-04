Two More Crew On Quarantined Ship In Galicia Test Positive For Indian Variant

TWO More Crew On Quarantined Ship In Vigo, Galicia, Test Positive For Indian Variant

It has been reported today, Monday 3, that two more crew members of the Prometheus Leader – which is docked in Vigo port in Galicia, with its crew quarantined – have tested positive for the Indian variant of coronavirus and have been admitted to the Vithas Vigo Hospital, where they join two previous crew who had been admitted on Saturday.

Galician health authorities have confirmed seven positive results among the 22 crew, of which four are hospitalized, the rest of the workers remain isolated on the ship.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the president of the Xunta, confirmed the two new admissions had been made on Sunday afternoon-night, and that the four sailors are in the flat at the Vithas Vigo Hospital, with one of them, a 52-year-old, already showing a positive result, while the other, a 38-year-old, was pending the results at the time of admission on Sunday, but has now been confirmed infected.

The Singapore-flagged cargo vessel had arrived in Vigo last Thursday, on route from Southampton in England, when several of the crew started showing Covid-19 symptoms, and because the crew were mostly from India, it was decided to test them for the B1.617 variant – the Indian variant – with the first results on Saturday from the Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) showing that three of the sailors had the variant.

If the Galician health authorities are correct in their testing this means the sailors are the first cases of the Indian variant in Spain, and they must assume that the entire outbreak on the ship is of the same variant, which is thought to be able to resist the vaccines that are currently available.


Alberto Núñez Feijóo said this Monday that the situation is “stable”, although it is not “an easy variant. It carries more increased contagiousness”, as reported by eldiario.es.

