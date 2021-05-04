Temperatures Could Reach 30 Degrees In Andalucia This Week

SUMMER could be coming early to the south of Spain with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees.

As reported by SUR, summer could be coming early in the south of Spain with temperatures set to rise to 30 degrees this week following a few days of unpredictable weather.

After the rain and storms on the Costa del Sol on Monday, it is predicted that the weather will stabilise and there will be a rise in the minimum and maximum temperatures starting from Wednesday, May 5.

Antequera and towns in the Guadalhorce valley are set to reach the highest temperatures, with the heat climbing to 30 degrees. The state weather agency, Aemet, is forecasting 25 degrees for Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol.

“Starting tomorrow, but especially on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, summer is coming early in many parts of Andalucía. It will exceed 30 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley and in the interior of the Huelva province. The other provinces will also have a notable rise, with maximums between 26 and 30 degrees,” said meteorology expert José Luis Escudero.

He added: “In Malaga it will be hot, especially in the Antequera area, where some areas will see between 28 and 30 degrees. In coastal areas, the temperatures will be between 25 and 27 degrees.”

However, Aemet is forecasting a possible change in the weather on Sunday meaning that some parts of Malaga could have rain.

Escudero also said: “There is a probability of a change from Sunday or Monday in Andalucia when a weather trough could affect us. This would bring with it a notable drop in temperatures and storms.”