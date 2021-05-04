Speculators to destroy inland Costa del Sol according to pressure group

ACCORDING to the Asociación Valle Rio Grande speculators have taken the opportunity caused by the state of alarm to submit hundreds of projects to build photovoltaic industrial estates.

They argue that the product of these vast photovoltaic estates over their limited life span cannot be called green energy when the loss in these areas of trees, plants, crops and vegetation which are high consumers of CO2 is taken into consideration.

The energy produced by these photovoltaic estates is not for local consumption, it will go straight into the European electric grid to be sold to electric deficient countries and Spain has already more than sufficient supplies of electricity even though its electric controlling giants still charge one of the highest rates in Europe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is suggested that after the 20-to-30-year lifespan of the photovoltaic plates Andalucia will be left with areas of desert that used to be beautiful areas of CO2 eating crops, trees and vegetation.

By building these solar ‘farms’, the migratory patterns of vast amounts of birds are disrupted, rivers dry up or become toxic, water tables are reduced and without vegetation we lose not only the wildlife but insects and bees so vital to the future balance of nature.

During the past four months the newly formed association “Valle Natural Rio Grande” made up of local people and professionals who care about their heritage, have discovered plans for local photovoltaic estates to replace areas of natural beauty, biodiversity and crop production, affecting Marbella, and Cartama.

The area affected is over 400 square kilometres, an area equal to the developed coastal strip that goes from Málaga to Estepona.

The first one discovered in October of 2020 was for less than 1 sq. Km. and up until May 2021 the association has found multiple estates when joined together affect over 400 sq. Kms and they believe that there will be more projects to come.

To find out more visit https://www.vallenaturalriogrande.com/