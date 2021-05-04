Spain Has Now Fully Vaccinated More Than five million People.

Spain’s vaccination progressed at a good pace this weekend with 766,003 doses being administered- the highest number ever managed in a weekend.

More than 5 million people have now received their full double doses (5,098,903- 10.7% of the population). The programme has met the objective that the Government had set for the first week of May. According to the forecasts, ten million people should be immunised by the beginning of June.

Spain has so far registered 3,540,430 cases and 78,293 deaths with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, after reporting 16,353 cases and 77 deaths over the weekend.

These figures are lower than those of the same day last week when 19,582 positives were reported. The cumulative incidence has also dropped six points over the weekend, to 223.75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Four possible cases of the Indian strain of the coronavirus are being investigated on a ship that arrived at the port of Bilbao on Sunday. The four have been isolated in a hotel, although at the moment they are not seriously ill and the rest of the crew, 17 other people, are being kept in quarantine on the ship.

The Catalan Department of Health has begun to administer the Moderna vaccine to the Guardia Civil and National Police after the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia ordered the Generalitat to guarantee vaccination to these groups within ten days and with the same amounts as the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic continues, adding 3.2 million deaths and more than 153 million infected people.

In India, cases now total 20 million infections, in one day registering 368,147 new positive and 3,417 deaths. The European Commission wants to reopen the borders of Europe at the end of May to all travellers who are vaccinated against COVID. That would mean the return to Europe of non-EU tourists. Countries like France, Portugal, and Greece are forecast to soon relax restrictions following a gradual de-escalation of the crisis.

To date, 1 billion doses of the covid vaccine have already been administered in about 190 countries worldwide.

Source: rtve