Six Young People Arrested In Barcelona Over Sexual Assault

SIX young people have been arrested in Barcelona in relation to at least one sexual assault.

As reported by La Sexta, six young people have been arrested in Barcelona in relation to at least one sexual assault. The six young men were arrested in the neighbourhood of Trinitat Nova, Barcelona, for alleged sexual assault crimes. They were arrested on Monday morning, however, further details of the attack are currently unknown due to security being decreed in the proceedings.

What is know is that the incidents occurred in Nou Barris on Friday, April 23, it has not yet been confirmed whether any minors are involved. With regards to the victims, at least one female has been attacked, however, media outlets such as La Vanguardia cite sources in the investigation who claim that two women were assaulted.

Members of the neighbourhood have said to the media that around 9 am on Monday morning several young people were arrested in the area around the streets of Aiguablava and La Pedrosa, next to the Mercado de la Trinidad.

The case is being investigated by the Central Unit for Sexual Assaults of the Mossos d’Esquadra. This entity launched in March 2020, it has a team of 30 officers and is led by the only woman in charge of an investigation area in the Catalan police. Those detained are still awaiting trial.

