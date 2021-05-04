Sir Tom Jones Becomes Oldest Man To Have Number 1 Album

SIR Tom Jones has become the oldest man, at 80-years-old, to have a number one album in the UK.

AT 80-years-old, Sir Tom Jones has become the oldest man to have a number one album in the UK. As reported by The Evening Standard, this is Sir Tom’s fourth number one album and his first since the release of Reload in 1999.

The 80-year-old Welsh singer released his 41st studio album Surrounded By Time, which has surpassed Bob Dylan. Dylan topped the charts last year at the age of 79 with his album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Sir Tom is also now the oldest artist to top the Official Charts Company rankings with an album that is new material.

The overall record for being the oldest person to top the charts is the late Dame Vera Lynn, with her greatest hits album We’ll Meet Again – The Very Best of Vera Lynn. Her album was number one in 2009 when she was 92-years-old.

Fans have been celebrating Sir Tom’s achievement on social media, with one Twitter user joking: “Congratulations to Tom Jones! Should Top of the Pops be renamed Top of the Grandpops?”

Sir Tom said: “I am thrilled beyond words with the reception for Surrounded By Time, and to now hold these UK chart records is tremendous, just unbelievable.

“I am so proud of everyone who helped me create the music, I had a ball working with them and to get this result is just incredible.

“It’s wonderful that the public has allowed me to be musically expressive at my time of life and have shown their support. I am forever grateful.”