Prayer meetings in May organised by Lux Mundi Fuengirola

THE Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre at Calle Nueva No 3, Fuengirola, 29640 is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.

Visitors who should wear masks and comply with social distancing at all times are asked to call 952 474 840 to make an appointment.

The boutique is at Calle Nueva No 7 and is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and will be happy to receive items for sale in the shop in bags that do not need to be returned and if you are thinking of visiting to purchase be assured that everything is disinfected before being put on sale.

There are two Taiz é Prayer meetings this month with the first at 8.45pm at the Parish Church Nuestra Señora del Carmen Fuengirola on Wednesday May 19 and the second at 7pm in the Parish Church San Jose on Thursday May 27.

Be sure to wear your mask and email [email protected] in advance if you wish to attend either meeting.