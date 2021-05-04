One Dead And One Injured In Ciudad Real Shooting

ONE person is dead, one is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting in Ciudad Real.

One person is dead, one is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting in Ciudad Real. As reported in La Sexta, the shooting in Ciudad Real has resulted in one dead and one seriously injured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to several witnesses, the incident happened in the Estrella neighbourhood last night after 9 pm. Up to twenty shots were heard in Calle Virgen de la Carrasca number 23, witnesses also say they heard the sirens of patrol cars.

Municipal sources and the Emergency Service of Ciudad Real have said that the National Police and the Local Police are carrying out a full investigation of the incident.

Forensic police continue to collect evidence from the scene where the 46-year-old man died and the street is still currently cordoned off. The man was taken to hospital, however, nothing could be done to save his life. It is believed there could be further people deceased but this is yet to be confirmed.

A 42-year-old man was assisted by a mobile ICU unit and taken to the city’s General Hospital, he is said to have fractures in both of his legs.

A video that corresponds to the shooting has been circulated on social networks.

More news from Ciudad Real

Terrorism In Spain: Police in Ciudad Real, Madrid, Arrest a Potential Jihadist

A former priest of Ciudad Real in Spain is sentenced to 22 years in prison for child abuse