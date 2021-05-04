Manchester City Are In The Champion’s League Final

Manchester City Beat PSG To Reach The Champion’s League Final

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have finally achieved the dream tonight, Tuesday 4, at the Etihad, of reaching the final of the Champion’s League, which will be played in Istanbul on May 29.

City completely outplayed and outclassed a PSG side that, just as they did in last week’s match, completely lost their heads in one crazy part of the second half, which saw Angel Di Maria get a straight red for a stamp on Fernandinho.

Two goals from Riyad Mahrez, after 11 and then 63 minutes, sealed a 4-1 aggregate score, and now they must wait to see the outcome of tomorrow night’s other semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid, to know who their opponents will be in Istanbul.

Things might have taken a different route had the penalty claim stood early on, but VAR ruled it out, after Dutch referree Bjorn Kuipers had pointed to the spot when clearly the ball had hit a stunned Aleksandr Zinchenko on his shoulder.

It was the Ukrainian full-back who set up the first goal, as he played Kevin De Bruyne through, for his deflected shot to fall for Mahrez to tuck under Keylor Navas for 1-0 on the night.

PSG had no choice but to go for goals, and Marquinhos headed against the bar, while Di Maria managed to shoot wide with the goal at his mercy, but City’s control after that was such that PSG really had no chance of making a comeback, especially after Phil Foden broke and squared a beautiful pass for Mahrez to stroke his second goal of the evening into the net.

