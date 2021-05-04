Holiday World Resort Benalmadena To Reopen Polynesia Hotel And Beach Club In June

Ron Howells
image: Holiday World Resort

The Holiday World resort in Benalmadena, Malaga will open back up on June 10 starting with the reopening of the Polynesia hotel and the beach club. The complex, popular with British holidaymakers and their families, totals 400,000 square meters and features more than 15 swimming pools.

Mari Francis Peñarroya, director of Holiday World and CEO of the Malaga group Peñarroya, said she was at first counting on the national market as there is still some uncertainty over international travel.

This all-inclusive complex, traditionally dependent on the British market, starts with the opening of the Polynesia Hotel And Beach Club. The reasoning behind this is that should things get busier, then the rest of the facilities can be opened to accommodate the extra customers.

Ms Peñarroya said that the “hotel is located in a privileged location on the coast of Benalmádena, with a setting that recreates the Polynesian islands of Bora Bora, Samoa and Pascua”.

All protocols to guarantee the safety of the traveler have been verified and certified by the ‘Covid-Hygiene Response’ seal issued by Preverisk Group, an expert consulting company in Safety and Hygiene in the hotel sector, and with the ‘Andalucía Safe’ seal endorsed by the Junta de Andalucía.


The director of Holiday World pointed out that “ all the employees of the Holiday World hotel resort have received more than 1,470 hours of health training- 63% of the training given to its workers in 2020 was aimed at health and safety of people, as well as health and safety protocols.

The resort also has 24-hour medical care and is close to one of the most internationally recognised hospitals on the Costa del Sol, Xanit. Work has also been done to ensure social distancing, with adequate capacity control. More than eight recycling points for the disposal of masks and gloves and more than 132 disinfection points have also been set up.

Source: SUR


