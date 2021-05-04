Femen Activists Protest In Front Of Rocio Monasterio

THIS Tuesday, Femen activists gathered to protest in front of the San Agustín school, in the district of Chamartín, Madrid.

As reported in El Diario, femen activists gathered this morning in Madrid where Vox candidate Rocío Monasterio was expected to cast his vote. The activists chanted slogans like “To fascism, neither vote nor permission!” National Police entered the area and reduced the protesters within just a few minutes.

The group is an international feminist organisation based in Ukraine and known for using their bare breasts as a weapon of protest. Today, the activists had written messages such as “It’s not patriotism, it’s fascism” on their bodies.

Enrique López, The Minister of Justice and the Interior of the Community of Madrid is said to have “regretted” and “condemned” the protest. López said: “We must regret this type of attitude that, despite being anecdotal in numerical terms, we condemn without palliations,”

“Today is the day of expression and not vindication,” he continued to say that this was the only “incident” reported this morning at the polling stations.

On April 30, Femen protesters displayed banners that read “They will not pass” at the entrance of the Vox national headquarters in the Chamartín district, Madrid. Another banner read “Fascism wants to conquer Madrid. Madrid will be the tomb of fascism”.

On their Twitter account, Vox published this Tweet: “It is irresponsible for Pablo Iglesias to order his harem to come to our headquarters like this. There are not times to risk catching pneumonia.”