DGT to impose hefty penalties for use of mobile phones and other devices while driving.

Spain’s General Traffic Department (DGT) has recently announced a number of changes to the Highway Code including alterations to the points system on driving licences and speed limits which will come into force from May 11.

But, in addition, there are plans to impose hefty penalties for using devices when driving, including mobile phones, GPS, headsets and radar trackers.

The new law will see an increase in the number of points which can be deducted from your licence from three to six along with a €200 for anyone who has a mobile phone in their hand while driving, whether they are using it or not.

But in a major change, motorists will be penalised for using mobiles on conference too, an offence which will carry a €200 fine and the loss of three points.

The same applies to the use of GPS and headsets while driving which, according to the new regulations, ’causes a distraction and is therefore a serious offence’.

The only exception to the rule is the use of transmitter systems when giving motorcycle driving lessons, and in the corresponding exam.

The only way to legally use a mobile phone while driving is to use an approved hands-free system integrated into the car.

Last month the DGT announced the speed limit on urban roads has been reduced to 30km per hour in an attempt to cut down on the number of accidents, and 20 km per hour on roads with a single carriageway.

But not all roads are going to change their generic traffic limit. According to DGT, there are roads that will maintain their maximum speed.

These are urban roads with three lanes in each direction, one being a cycle lane, in which “the generic speed limit does not change, it will be 50 km/h”, explained the DGT in a tweet.