Cueva De La Victoria Will Open To The Public In The Next Three Months.

CUEVA DE LA VICTORIA in Rincón de la Victoria Will Open To The Public In The Next Three Months



Antonio José Martín, the minister for Tourism and Cueva del Tesoro has announced that the Cueva de la Victoria, will open to the public in a maximum of three months time, under the control of Ardalestur, the company that won the public tender organized by the Town Hall of Rincón de la Victoria, to manage visits to the cave for the next five years.

The Cueva de la Victoria, is considered one of the most important in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, as Mr Martín explained, “The objective is to open the cave to visitors, given the scientific and heritage interest it has, to promote one of the main jewels of the municipality, along with the Cueva del Tesoro”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also said that the cave, “is one of the most important cavities in the south of the Iberian Peninsula due to its prehistoric artistic content and its archaeological potential that encompasses the entire sequence of Palaeolithic and Neolithic occupation”.

Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, stated, “We have a unique heritage site that we want to share with residents and visitors, and turn it into a cultural experience that adds to the tourist offer of the municipality, offering guided visits to promote this Neolithic funerary cavity located in a privileged environment such as the Archaeological Park”.

To begin, it will only be possible to visit both caves in one offer, being able to enter the Cueva de la Victoria and then the La Cueva del Tesoro, for a price of €15, with reduced prices for groups and children’s visits. Tickets can be booked through the portal www.turismoenrincon.es, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/