Crew Member Dies After Falling From An Oil Tanker In The Bay of Algeciras

By
Chris King
-
0
Crew Member Dies After Falling From An Oil Tanker In The Bay of Algeciras
Crew Member Dies After Falling From An Oil Tanker In The Bay of Algeciras. image: wikimedia

CREW Member Dies After Falling From An Oil Tanker In The Water In The Bay of Algeciras

Salvamento Marítimo has reported the death of a man this morning, Tuesday 4, who fell into the water from an oil tanker docked in the Bay of Algeciras.

The incident occurred at around 2am in the morning as the crew of the Maltese-flagged tanker “Bordeira” was changing shift outside the anchorage in Algeciras port, and one of the three going ashore fell into the sea and got tangled in the ladder in the water.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A statement from Algeciras control centre reported that they received a call from the service vessel “Picasso I”, saying that a man had fallen into the water from the oil tanker “Bordeira”, with the “Salvamar Denébola” and the auxiliary “Luz de Mar” both being mobilised to the scene.

The pilot of Getares from the port of Algeciras was also deployed and was the vessel that finally rescued the man, with one of its crew jumping into the water to release the man – who was still conscious, but with signs of hypothermia –  from the ladder, taking him to the Saladillo dock, from where he was transferred to the Punta Europa hospital in Algeciras, where he sadly died.

An investigation has been initiated by the relevant authorities into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, while the tanker is kept in Algeciras for an inspection, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here