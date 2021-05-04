Subway Collapse In Mexico City Leaves At Least 17 Dead And 70 Injured.

At least 17 people are dead after a Mexico City metro overpass collapsed leaving more than 70 injured. Disturbing videos aired on Mexican television and social media showed the overpass falling onto the cars below and train cars hanging in mid-air as sirens blared nearby

The metro’s 12 lines were built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families,” Ebrard said on Twitter. Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary.”