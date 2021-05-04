BREAKING NEWS: Subway Collapse In Mexico City Leaves At Least 17 Dead And 70 Injured

By
Ron Howells
-
0
BREAKING NEWS: Subway Collapse In Mexico City Leaves At Least 17 Dead And 70 Injured

Subway Collapse In Mexico City Leaves At Least 17 Dead And 70 Injured.

At least 17 people are dead after a Mexico City metro overpass collapsed leaving more than 70 injured. Disturbing videos aired on Mexican television and social media showed the overpass falling onto the cars below and train cars hanging in mid-air as sirens blared nearby

The metro’s 12 lines were built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families,” Ebrard said on Twitter. Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary.”

Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.

Mexico City’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that a support beam had given way, causing the overpass to collapse. She said that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working and various hospitals are attending. We will give more information shortly.” She said 34 people had been sent to the hospital.


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Source: The Daily Mail

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here