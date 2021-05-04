Subway Collapse In Mexico City Leaves At Least 17 Dead And 70 Injured.
At least 17 people are dead after a Mexico City metro overpass collapsed leaving more than 70 injured. Disturbing videos aired on Mexican television and social media showed the overpass falling onto the cars below and train cars hanging in mid-air as sirens blared nearby
The metro’s 12 lines were built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.
“What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families,” Ebrard said on Twitter. Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary.”
PRECAUCIÓN: Ambulancias y bomberos en camino por accidente en la estación del metro Olivos, línea 12. 🚑⚠️🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/UFkcB1llju
— SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021
Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.
Mexico City’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that a support beam had given way, causing the overpass to collapse. She said that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working and various hospitals are attending. We will give more information shortly.” She said 34 people had been sent to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.
Source: The Daily Mail