Bitcoin Revolution? Spanish Healthcare Group To Allow Cryptocurrency Payments

A Spanish healthcare group will start to accept cryptocurrency payments, citing interest in a “Bitcoin Revolution”.

As reported by bitcoin.com, the Spanish healthcare group Biziondo will begin to accept cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin within their facilities throughout Spain. Biziondo specialises in spine treatments.

The healthcare group said they have seen an increase in what they have called the “Bitcoin revolution” around the world, and management has become interested in adopting blockchain technology, moving away from traditional banks and intermediaries for payments.

The general manager of Biziondo, David Izquierdo, said “It is clear that the bitcoin revolution has already started. In an economic context in which, in 2020, 60% of the world’s money was printed by European, United States and Japanese central banks, a financial disaster will inevitably be reached in approximately 2 or 5 years.”

Izquierdo added that even though the future is “always scary”, humans have proved throughout history that “we are very capable of adapting to changes and what is coming is going to be a new revolution comparable to the appearance of the internet.”

Patients could start using cryptocurrency from June 1 at the healthcare group’s facilities in Madrid, Malaga, Lorca, San Sebastian and Bilbao.

Izquierdo also highlighted that before making the decision to move to cryptocurrency payments within its facilities they studied the blockchain technology as well as its role within private medicine: “With the elimination of ‘money b’ in the field of private medicine, a new philosophy is promoted in which citizens have the power to regulate ourselves autonomously. After studying this technology for hundreds of hours, I have personally decided to add the company to blockchain technology and digital currencies.”