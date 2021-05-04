Barcelona summer festival 2021 – 100 shows across the city.

AFTER a year marked by Covid, the Barcelona summer festival returns with an edition marked by optimism, safe culture and a creative drive.

“Grec Festival 2021 is characterised by the “effort to revitalise the cultural sector and support theatres, companies, local talent and creation, contemporary drama and languages,” said the city council, adding that “special attention has been given to the proposals led by women, who account for 55 per cent of the program”.

From June 27 to July 31 , the Grec 2021 Festival will offer around 100 shows of performing arts, music and cinema in 37 locations around the city.

Half of the festival will take place outside the main Montjuïc stage, in museums such as the CCCB, the Macba, the Museum of Natural Sciences and the Ethnological and World Cultures Museum.

There will also be shows at public facilities such as the Palau de la Musica, the Mercat de les Flors and theatres such as Borràs, Condal or Tantarantana.

Earlier today, Tuesday, May 4, the city council unveiled designs for Barcelona’s €2 million Christmas lights.

To ensure the festive lights truly dazzle, the budget has been increased by 24 per cent, and €2.06 million has been invested in the spectacular lights.

Deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, explained at a press conference that “Christmas in 2021 has to be one of economic recovery and normality” to move out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The winning design created by Estudi Antoni Arola is simple but effective: strips of warm-coloured LED lights that can be combined and “used in a thousand ways”.

At each point, they will be arranged in different ways to give each space “a different meaning and atmosphere”.

The grand unveiling and turn-on is scheduled to take place at the end of November to maximise the lights’ potential to attract visitors and boost the economy.