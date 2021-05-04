Barcelona summer festival 2021 – 100 shows across the city

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Barcelona summer festival 2021 - 100 shows across the city
CREDIT: Ayto de Barcelona

Barcelona summer festival 2021 – 100 shows across the city.

AFTER a year marked by Covid, the Barcelona summer festival returns with an edition marked by optimism, safe culture and a creative drive.

“Grec Festival 2021 is characterised by the “effort to revitalise the cultural sector and support theatres, companies, local talent and creation, contemporary drama and languages,” said the city council, adding that “special attention has been given to the proposals led by women, who account for 55 per cent of the program”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

From June 27 to July 31 , the Grec 2021 Festival will offer around 100 shows of performing arts, music and cinema in 37 locations around the city.

Half of the festival will take place outside the main Montjuïc stage, in museums such as the CCCB, the Macba, the Museum of Natural Sciences and the Ethnological and World Cultures Museum.

There will also be shows at public facilities such as the Palau de la Musica, the Mercat de les Flors and theatres such as Borràs, Condal or Tantarantana.


To find out more, visit the InfoBarcelona website.

Earlier today, Tuesday, May 4, the city council unveiled designs for Barcelona’s €2 million Christmas lights.

To ensure the festive lights truly dazzle, the budget has been increased by 24 per cent, and €2.06 million has been invested in the spectacular lights.


Deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, explained at a press conference that “Christmas in 2021 has to be one of economic recovery and normality” to move out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The winning design created by Estudi Antoni Arola is simple but effective: strips of warm-coloured LED lights that can be combined and “used in a thousand ways”.

At each point, they will be arranged in different ways to give each space “a different meaning and atmosphere”.

The grand unveiling and turn-on is scheduled to take place at the end of November to maximise the lights’ potential to attract visitors and boost the economy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here