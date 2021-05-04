Andalucía Begins Vaccinations For Those Under 60 Years Of Age.

Andalucíans who were born between 1962 and 1963, in other words, those who are 58 and 59 years old, are the first under 60 years of age to receive their appointments for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to fill in the gaps in the vaccination schedules.

According to the Andalucían Health Service (SAS), that is following the Regional Vaccination Plan, this group of people will receive doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, of which Andalucía expects to receive almost 312,000 doses this week: 278,460 from Pfizer and 33,500 from Moderna, to which 281,300 from AstraZeneca will be added, completing deliveries of almost 600,000 doses this week in the region.

At the same time, people over 68 who have not yet been inoculated can make an appointment through ClicSalud +, the Salud Responde app, through the Salud Responde phone number (955 54 50 60), and also in their health center- preferably by phone.

Likewise, SAS continues to contact those over 60 years of age and older and is trying to locate those over 70 who have remained unvaccinated. To date, those over 70 who still have to be vaccinated are just under 15% of the population, which is about 98,000 Andalusians.

The Ministry of Health and Families has announced a new mass vaccination point in Malaga situated at the Malaga Fair and Congress Center (Fycma). The centre will become operational between May 5 and 7 and is expected to immunise about 1,500 people a day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The implementation of this new vaccine access point is included in the 500,000 Plan, the mass vaccination strategy promoted by the Ministry of Health and Families for the administration of a minimum of half a million doses of vaccines per week.

Andalucía some days exceeds 100% of the doses used over those received because it extracts more doses from each vial than indicated by the indications of the pharmaceutical companies. This is done by the use of smaller needles that the Health authority had to source itself.

Andalucía has managed to fully immunize 935,358 people, the highest figure in all of Spain and which is equivalent to 11% of the Andalucían population already immunized or on the verge of receiving it within the next 10 days.

Source: diariodesevilla