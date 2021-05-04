Almuñécar Tourist Board Promotes Marina Del Este

ALMUÑÉCAR Tourist Board Promotes The Stunning Marina Del Este
Daniel Barbero, the head of the Municipal Tourist Board of Almuñécar, in the province of Granada, has unveiled their promotion of the Marina del Este marina complex, with the slogan, “Let’s see each other more”.
Mr Barbaro said, the promotion aims to “give greater diffusion, not only to the facilities and services of the port, but of the entire complex that is located around the port area such as restaurants, shops, diving, accommodation, real estate or leisure, which make the place a unique space on the Costa Tropical”.
As well as targeting audiences on social media, there is a large billboard at the entrance to
Several beaches are nearby, including a naturist beach, plus a wide range of hotels and leisure activity points, not forgetting the 3,000-year-old history of and archaeological wealth of Almuñécar itself, as reported by granadadigital.es.
