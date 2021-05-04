Algarrobo health centre is recognised for efforts during the pandemic

Algarrobo health centre has been recognised for its efforts during the pandemic.

THE clinic has been presented with Malaga City Council’s Special Award ‘San Sebastian Villa de Algarrobo’, that recognises the “work, dedication and sense of duty of its professionals”.

In particular, staff at the health centre have been recognised for their commitment to battling the Covid pandemic, “fighting on the front line to alleviate the effects of this health crisis”, said the council.

The presentation was made at the XII Edition of the annual San Sebastian Awards in Malaga at the weekend.

The awards, sponsored by Sevillian singer and artist Hugo Salazar, were due to be held in January but were postponed due to the pandemic.

A special distinction was also presented to the municipality’s local police, the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection for their role over the last 12 months.

Last week, Algarrobo launched its ‘Space Cards’ which aims to build bridges between generations by promoting communication between young and older.

The objective is also to reduce loneliness and isolation among a ‘vulnerable group’ through the exchange of letters, building self-esteem and emotional wellness.