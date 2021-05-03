WALKING FOOTBALL

“LESSONS LEARNED”…

WALKING FOOTBALL – It was a learning club for the League’s “new teams” with Calahonda and Nerja still to play a League match but last week both played in friendlies and lost.

CALAHONDA after their two victories against Benalmadena Seniors came back down to earth against a lively WALKING DEAD team last Wednesday night (28th April) at the Finca Naundrup.

Defensive errors in the first three minutes saw the Greens two goals down, although one was a penalty hotly disputed by the Greens.

The “Dead’s” movement and a slightly younger team that had obviously been working at their training sessions didn’t allow Calahonda to settle into a game. Half Time substitutions saw an improvement in Calahonda’s play and although they scored twice both were disallowed. The “Dead” took advantage of these let-offs and added another three to their tally to run out clear 5-0 winners. Colin “The Manc” in goal for the Greens prevented a probable double-figure score. Scorers for the Walking Dead were Canty 2, McGeoghan 2, and Coleman 1.

Walking Dead clearly the better team although Calahonda did play several of their Over 70 team but will have to get themselves organized before their next match.

WALKING FOOTBALL- VIÑUELA 2 NERJA NOMADS 0. In a “Double Header” last Sunday, 2nd May Two matches took place at Viñuela’s Lakeside Ground and produced two very good games which the more experienced and fitter Viñuela sides won.

The first match was a 40 minute game with “first teams” competing followed by a 30-minute game played between substitutes and “extra” players. Viñuela also came out on top in this game by the same score of 2-0.

Nerja was far from despondent having lost to one of the top teams in the league, it was a learning curve football-wise and the Nomads enjoyed the experience, facilities, and hospitality provided by Viñuela. Manager Steve Lynton said it looked good for the start of the new season in September and now looks forward to a friendly against Malaga on Saturday 15th of May in Nerja.

Viñuela manager Clive was happy with the wins as they have several players out injured and “two more picked up injuries in these matches today but the players are fit having been training for weeks now.

They traveled to the Finca Naundrup last Wednesday night and played against the Walking Dead.

Malaga is on the road in the next few weeks with friendlies at Viñuela and Nerja. With a Recruitment Campaign running they are keen to try out new players. These matches will be used to assess the new players and current squad in early preparation for the new season.”