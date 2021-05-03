Valencian Community opens up

Linda Hall
RESTRICTIONS: Covid situation has improved but Puig still recommends caution Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Valencian Community’s perimeter will reopen on May 9 when the State of Alarm ends,

Speaking earlier this week,  Generalitat president Ximo Puig confirmed that the restrictions preventing residents from leaving the region and barring others from entering it will be lifted.

Puig also added that as the Covid situation was favourable at present, the regional government had no plans to order its own closures at provincial or local level as had happened during the worst days of the third wave of the pandemic.

What was under review, he admitted, was whether or not to retain other measures including the curfew which, if it remained in place, could be  shortened.

“All these questions will be analysed according to epidemiological reports,” Puig stressed.

“The situation has improved and is advancing thanks to the vaccines,” he said.


“But the virus is still here, people are still dying and patients are still being admitted to hospital.”

