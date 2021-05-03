Three Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting A Train In Valencia .

THREE Young Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting Train Carriages In Valencia



Valencia Local Police have arrested three graffiti artists who painted on three train carriages as they were parked up in the Valencia North Station overnight after arriving from Madrid, causing an estimated €4,000 worth of damage, as well as breaking into the perimeter enclosure to access the train.

The officers from the maritime district carried out the arrests at around 7am in the morning, catching the suspects, aged between 21 and 23, by chance, as they were walking on the street of Port Blocks, without the mandatory facemasks, and noticed they had paint on their hands and clothing.

Asking them to identify their vehicle, a search uncovered various spray cans, along with a shear, metal scissors, and a camera, from which the suspects voluntarily showed the officers images of painted train carriages, admitting their love of graffiti, though claiming they had not been doing any of their artwork that morning.

After conducting the relevant investigations, it became apparent that the three youths were responsible for the painting of the three train carriages at Valencia North station, in an area that lacked video surveillance cameras.

The three were read their rights and told they were being arrested for the graffiti on the train, and taken to the Zapadores police complex, from where they will be sent before a judge in a court of law for sentencing, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

