Three Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting A Train In Valencia

By
Chris King
-
0
Three Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting A Train In Valencia
Three Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting A Train In Valencia .

THREE Young Graffiti Artists Arrested For Painting Train Carriages In Valencia

Valencia Local Police have arrested three graffiti artists who painted on three train carriages as they were parked up in the Valencia North Station overnight after arriving from Madrid, causing an estimated €4,000 worth of damage, as well as breaking into the perimeter enclosure to access the train.

The officers from the maritime district carried out the arrests at around 7am in the morning, catching the suspects, aged between 21 and 23, by chance, as they were walking on the street of Port Blocks, without the mandatory facemasks, and noticed they had paint on their hands and clothing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Asking them to identify their vehicle, a search uncovered various spray cans, along with a shear, metal scissors, and a camera, from which the suspects voluntarily showed the officers images of painted train carriages, admitting their love of graffiti, though claiming they had not been doing any of their artwork that morning.

After conducting the relevant investigations, it became apparent that the three youths were responsible for the painting of the three train carriages at Valencia North station, in an area that lacked video surveillance cameras.

The three were read their rights and told they were being arrested for the graffiti on the train, and taken to the Zapadores police complex, from where they will be sent before a judge in a court of law for sentencing, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here