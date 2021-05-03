Tennis stars return to Mallorca for tournament just before Wimbledon

FROM June 19 to 26, Calvia will host the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship tournament that will take place at the Mallorca Lawn Tennis & Country Club in Santa Ponça.

Some top tennis stars are expected to compete and already confirmation has been received from Australian Nick Kyrgios as well as two Spanish favourites, Feliciano López and Fernando Verdasco.

This is the first ATP 250 event to be held in Mallorca since 2002, the first ATP tournament on grass to be held in Spain and the first grass event with night sessions and there will be €900,000 in prize money available.

This tournament which was postponed from 2020 will allow top players to practice on grass before heading to compete at Wimbledon and the event will be managed by tournament director Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafa Nadal.

