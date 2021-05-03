Tangible support for those in financial difficulty in the municipality of Capdepera

By
John Smith
-
0
Help for those in need in Capdepera
Help for those in need in Capdepera Credit: Pixabay

AS a way of supporting those who have suffered economically from the Covid-19 pandemic, Capdepera Council will be assisting them financially until the end of the year.

Specifically, the Council will cover the cost of the day centre service (both municipal daily services and places for dependent people), the telecare service, home help and food services.

In this way, users of these services will not have to pay part of the cost as they did until now.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

For those with very young children, the Council will also subsidise 100 percent of the of the cost of placing babies and youngsters in municipal nurseries until December as well.

Councillor for social services Javier García observed that “we at the Council are on the side of the most vulnerable people and we want to launch initiatives like this, which help us alleviate the effects of the crisis in some of the most affected, especially people in a situation of dependency.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here