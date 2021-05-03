AS a way of supporting those who have suffered economically from the Covid-19 pandemic, Capdepera Council will be assisting them financially until the end of the year.

Specifically, the Council will cover the cost of the day centre service (both municipal daily services and places for dependent people), the telecare service, home help and food services.

In this way, users of these services will not have to pay part of the cost as they did until now.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For those with very young children, the Council will also subsidise 100 percent of the of the cost of placing babies and youngsters in municipal nurseries until December as well.

Councillor for social services Javier García observed that “we at the Council are on the side of the most vulnerable people and we want to launch initiatives like this, which help us alleviate the effects of the crisis in some of the most affected, especially people in a situation of dependency.”