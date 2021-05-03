Suspicions surround Torrevieja fire

GUARDIA CIVIL investigators believe that the fire which affected Torrevieja’s two salt lakes could have been deliberately started.

They have found at least two possible sources for the fire that was treated as potentially dangerous from the outset, owing to its proximity to a residential area.

The operation, which mobilised four firefighting aircraft and firefighters from the Bajo Vinalopo, Vega Baja,Vega Sur and Forestry brigades, was directed from the air by a coordination helicopter.

The fire was first spotted at 4.30 pm last Saturday by drivers on the CV-905 who alerted the Emergency services to the column of smoke rising from vegetation between the two lagoons and near an adjoining urbanisation.

High winds with gusts reaching 40 kilometres an hour complicated the operation but although the blaze was stabilised by 9pm and the aircraft withdrew as night fell, firefighters kept watch until next day to ensure that the flames did not reignite.

The fire was finally pronounced extinguished at 3pm the following day by which time Guardia Civil investigators were speaking to residents from houses in the area adjoining the area where the fire started.

