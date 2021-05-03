Steve braved the shave

SHORN: Steve Hibberd minus 14 months’ growth of beard and hair Photo credit: Steve Hibberd

ACCOMPANIED by well-wishers, Steve Hibberd at long last Braved the Shave.

“At the start of lockdown, like many other blokes, I refrained from shaving.  Haircuts were not an option, which is where my brainwave comes in,” Steve told the Euro Weekly News.

As his mother had succumbed to Alzheimer’s two years previously, he decided to raise funds by not shaving or cutting his hair for a year.

“Alas, Covid restrictions meant that a year was extended to almost 14 months, by which time I was literally tearing my hair out.

Having secured the services of an experienced hairdresser plus the facilities of The Club in Quesada, it just remained to give the event maximum publicity. 

He was overwhelmed at the amazing generosity of friends and family here on the Costa Blanca and in the UK, Steve said.  Andy and Tony at the Club also held a tombola whose proceeds will be given to chosen charities.   


“Thanks to the kind people who donated prizes and/or money, I have so far raised €2,085 for the Alzheimer’s Society UK, and €300 for AFA Torrevieja.  This includes the €200 euros I saved by not having a haircut or shave for all those months,” Steve said. 

Anyone wishing to donate to these worthwhile causes, may do so via his Alzheimer’s Just Giving page (www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/STEPHEN-HIBBERD3)  or to Steve in person.

