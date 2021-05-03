Spain’s Primavera Sound festival – one of Europe’s largest- confirms return dates

Tara Rippin
BARCELONA’S Primavera Sound music festival, one of the biggest in Europe, will resume next year in an expanded version after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Sources told Reuters the mammoth event will take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 in the northeastern Spanish city, doubling its usual length with around 400 shows across two lineups that will include major names on the scene.

As yet, no decision has been made yet on whether to keep the new two-weekend format beyond 2022.

The industry has been one of the hardest hit by the global pandemic, with concerts and festivals cancelled all over the world.

But it is hoped that that vaccination campaigns and the easing of restrictions will slowly allow a return to normality.


Around 220,000 people attended Spain’s Primavera Sound festival in 2019, with half of them coming from outside Spain and the majority of them British.

The festival was due to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020, and hopes are high next year’s event will be the biggest and best yet.

At the weekend, hundreds of clubbers ‘partied safely’ as part of a pilot scheme ‘Obrir Girona’ (Open Girona) without having to social distance – though they had to wear FFP2 masks at all times.


Around 250 partygoers enjoyed the five-hour La Mercè Electrónica Festival at La Mercè Cultural Centre in Girona as part of the pilot project which aims to get people back on the dancefloor safely in “spaces with low capacity for transmitting the virus”.

At 5 pm on Saturday, May 1, as the doors opened, all of the revellers had to present a digital certificate that confirmed they had been vaccinated or had tested negative in an antigen test.

