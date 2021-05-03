Sevilla’s Title Hopes Blown Apart By Athletic Club Defeat

SEVILLA’S Title Hopes Blown Apart Tonight By Athletic Club Defeat



In a must-win LaLiga Santander match tonight, Monday 3, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, six points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, hosted Athletic Club, and went down 1-0, surely bringing the curtain down on their hopes of winning the title this season, for the first time since 1946.

Julen Lopetegui’s team was not short of chances, as Lucas Ocampos failed to bury a cross from Suso, and Unai Simon denying Sevilla’s top scorer, Youssef En-Nesyri, on several occasions, but the first half was scoreless.

Growing in confidence, Athletic pushed more in the second half, with a low shot from Asier Villalibre going just outside the post, giving the home side a fright, which resulted in a counter-attack almost being finished off by an Ivan Rakitic shot from outside the box.

Marcelino decided it was time to introduce the Williams brothers, with both producing chances, and Neco getting the ball into the net for Athletic Club, only to be ruled offside.

The hammer blow for Sevilla came in the 90th minute, as another counter-attack by the visitors saw Inaki Williams blast a shot into the top corner of the net, and it was game over.

With this defeat, Sevilla remain six points behind Atletico Madrid, and four adrift of Barcelona and Real Mardrid, with this weekend seeing two massive matches as the top four teams are in action against each other, with Barcelona hosting Atletico, and Sevilla travelling to play Real Madrid, as reported by marca.com.

