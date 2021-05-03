Online advice for Brits

ORIHUELA’S International Residents recently organised two online webinars for all of the municipality’s international residents.

The first was aimed mainly at British residents, addressing doubts arising from Brexit.

The second webinar dealt with residence permits, income tax returns, tourist rents and taxes that non-residents need to pay.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We continue to encourage the participation of foreign citizens in the different areas of municipal life, in addition to providing care and advice,” International Residents councillor Mariola Rocamora emphasised

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here