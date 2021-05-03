Online advice for Brits

ORIHUELA WEBINAR: Addressing Brexit doubts for British residents Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’S International Residents recently organised two online webinars for all of the municipality’s international residents.

The first was aimed mainly at British residents, addressing doubts arising from Brexit.

The second webinar dealt with residence permits, income tax returns, tourist rents and taxes that non-residents need to pay.

“We continue to encourage the participation of foreign citizens in the different areas of municipal life, in addition to providing care and advice,” International Residents councillor Mariola Rocamora emphasised

