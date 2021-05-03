No-one to complain to

FRED DE JONG, who lives in La Siesta, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, frustrated by town hall inaction.

He explained that during periods of heavy rain his road becomes what he described as “a streaming canal.”

The rainwater running downhill brings mud and other rubbish: “It is always dirty after the Gota Fria and not only in our street,” Mr de Jong said.

This situation worsened three years ago, he told us, after the town hall overlaid open spaces further uphill with pebbles.

“They didn’t realise that the water has such force that it brings down the stones with it,” he explained.

“Most of the pebbles remain in the street, endangering cyclists and motorists, damaging cars and creating a great amount of dust.”

Mr de Jong and his neighbours, who are also affected by the situation, have tried without success to ring the town hall and inform the Environment department of the problem but have never managed to get through.

“It’s very irritating,” he said. “The pebbles have been there for more than three months as the road sweeping machine cannot pick them up.”

He also pointed out that he and his neighbours paid their taxes and it was the town hall’s responsibility to ensure that the street was clean.

