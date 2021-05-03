News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Skate Parks OWING to “great demand” Orihuela is to have three skateparks. The first, in La Aparecida, should be ready within two months, announced Sports councillor Victor Bernabeu, while two more are planned for inside the city as well as Orihuela Costa.

Long wait AFTER 17 years of prefab classrooms, the €6.84 million contract to build Torrevieja’s Colegio Amanecer primary school has now been put out to tender. Construction will take 14 months and the school should be ready for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Doctor’s orders WITH the return to “new normality” when the State of Alarm ends on May 9, the regional Health department is preparing for a return to person-to-person visits, while telephone with health professionals will, where possible, be reserved for follow-up consultations.

Doggy heaven BIGASTRO has opened a 3,000-square metre dogs-allowed park that is divided into two sections. One has an agility course, benches and shady areas with trees while the other is an enclosure where the dogs will be able to run free.

No shortcut REHABILITATING an Aguamarga overpass obliges drivers to make a 12-kilometre detour to cover 400 metres of the N-332. Those leaving Alicante City for Urbanova must take this alternative route throughout May and into June while Spain’s track operator Adif repairs the road bridge over the Alicante-Murcia railway line.

That’s odd MUSHROOMS appeared in the sand dunes on El Altet beach, which Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory described as most unusual, owing to the time of the year as well as their location. Their “peculiar” location was the result of cooler than usual weather and abundant rain, the Laboratory said.

No comfort DOCTORS on 24-hour shifts at the Vega Baja hospital’s A & E complained about conditions of their 6-square metre rest rooms with damp walls. The Sindicato Medico union criticised the “lack of consideration” towards them as well as doctors on call in similar conditions at local health centres.

Mystery death THE body of a paddle–surf instructor who disappeared in Torrevieja last Saturday was found three later. The Guardia Civil confirmed that the 40-year-old Spanish man, an experienced instructor, had drowned while practising the sport but beyond revealing that there were no signs of violence, gave no further details.

Sour grapes THE mayors of the seven Vinalopo towns that produce most of Spain’s dessert grapes asked the central government to reduce the rate of IRPF income tax that growers must pay. Prices have fallen and many are failing to cover their costs, they claimed in a joint letter to Madrid.

Not fair ELCHE’S mayor Carlos Gonzalez described Diputacion president Carlos Mazon, as “arbitrary” on learning that Alicante City is planning a second conference centre, costing €45 million. Despite Mazon’s assurances that Elche’s promised centre would still be built, Gonzalez claimed that the city was, as always, being sidelined.

