Malaga Residents Shaken By 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake.

THE earthquake was registered at 2.27pm on Sunday, May 2 at a depth of 62 kilometres in the Axarquia municipality. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered the earthquake with a magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Benamocarra, Malaga.

Also, on the same day, there were other earthquakes in the province, the largest occurring in the town of Periana – another town in the province of Malaga – which was registered as 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Lloret de Mar in Barcelona was also struck with a mild earthquake today, with a power of two on the Richter scale, and occurred at around 7.25am this morning, according to IGN.

Source: laopiniondemalaga