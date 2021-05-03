Instant info in Rafal

POCKET COMPUTER: Easier for police to check up on cars Photo credit: NZeemin

RAFAL town hall is providing the Policia Local with tablets and PDA pocket computers.

“We want to modernise and make officers’ work more easy and improve the service we provide for the local population,” explained Rafal’s Public Safety councillor Laura Velasco.

The Policia Local will also be able to check up on cars and connect directly with the General Traffic Directorate for instant information on the identity of the owner, whether the vehicle  has passed its ITV vehicle inspection and if it is insured.

The new IT equipment will also simplify fine procedures, Velasco said.

