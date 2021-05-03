Instant info in Rafal

RAFAL town hall is providing the Policia Local with tablets and PDA pocket computers.

“We want to modernise and make officers’ work more easy and improve the service we provide for the local population,” explained Rafal’s Public Safety councillor Laura Velasco.

The Policia Local will also be able to check up on cars and connect directly with the General Traffic Directorate for instant information on the identity of the owner, whether the vehicle has passed its ITV vehicle inspection and if it is insured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new IT equipment will also simplify fine procedures, Velasco said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here