From Lisa with Love

It is with great sadness that Our Lovely Lisa LeMehaute, of The Fiddler, Moraira, left this earthly coil last week, but before she went she ensured that her Life was fully Celebrated by her husband Tim, all of her family and friends in fantastic knees up last Thursday.

Tears were cried, Songs were sung, laughs were had and her joyful, wonderful existence was truly remembered just as she had insisted!!!!

The loss of Lisa is a devastating blow to her beloved Tim, her sons Tom and Matt, her grandchildren and sister Vicky and Claire, along with friends and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her!

Lisa had an amazing gift of getting what she wanted and although she was going through many trials in the last 16 months of her precious life, she ensured that donations continued for The Milk Fund for the children of el Preventorio Infantil de Gandia. We honor her commitment to this particular charity and the many other charities that she supported.

Tim, along with all the wonderful sponsors and patrons of the Fiddler in Moraira, are determined to carry out her future wishes by ensuring the Milk Fund will continue every month for the children.

To this end, with Lisa’s approval, we have a new poster with which to continue her wonderful work and contributions to the continued well-being of the children at el Preventorio Infantil de Gandia.

