Crop circles in the UK and now stone circles in Palma, Mallorca

THE Mallorca based heritage organisation Arca has denounced the creation of stone circles that alter the natural state of Es Carnatge de Palma and demands their immediate removal.

Arca has written to Palma Council asking that the state of conservation, control and surveillance of Es Carnatge be improved, as there are repeatedly people who act on the fragile ecosystem of the area with acts of vandalism by painted or piling stones or, as in this case, placing the stones in circles.

They contend that these stones have been deliberately extracted from some construction of ethnological value in the area and removed from their natural location and as this is an ANEI area of ​​special protection, these events should not occur and there should be action to prevent it.

In Arca’s opinion, it is the responsibility of the municipal administration to act immediately to replace the stones where they were originally found.