Crop circles in the UK and now stone circles in Palma, Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
Four of the unnatural circles
Four of the unnatural circles Credit: Arca Twitter

THE Mallorca based heritage organisation Arca has denounced the creation of stone circles that alter the natural state of Es Carnatge de Palma and demands their immediate removal.

Arca has written to Palma Council asking that the state of conservation, control and surveillance of Es Carnatge be improved, as there are repeatedly people who act on the fragile ecosystem of the area with acts of vandalism by painted or piling stones or, as in this case, placing the stones in circles.

They contend that these stones have been deliberately extracted from some construction of ethnological value in the area and removed from their natural location and as this is an ANEI area of ​​special protection, these events should not occur and there should be action to prevent it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In Arca’s opinion, it is the responsibility of the municipal administration to act immediately to replace the stones where they were originally found.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here