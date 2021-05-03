Computer games in everyday life. How does playing affect your lifestyle?

Computer games can change so many aspects of your life. It can affect your physical, social, and emotional behavior if you play them every single day. There are plenty of people who believe that computer games have an inherently negative effect on your lifestyle, while others disagree with this opinion. The actual results are a little more complicated, but researchers have repeatedly shown that video games can definitely benefit us in moderation.

There is no reason why gaming cannot be part of a more or less healthy lifestyle. You may watch your food to fuel your body and exercise to train the muscles within it. Some experts say that playing computer games exercises your mind in the same way and a healthy mind leads to a healthier body overall. Let us talk about how that happens.

Coping With Stress

Gaming has recently reported as a valuable escape from the pressures of work or school. Its portability and easy accessibility make it an eye-catching stress reliever. You can enjoy it in the comfort of your home or take your laptop with you on a long commute.

After a long day’s work, playing for a few minutes can ease your mind, lower your heart rate, and change your mood. It’s also been found to stimulate areas of your brain that are most affected by depression, providing mental health benefits you may not have known about.

However, depending on the game you are playing, you may find your heart rate increasing instead. If you are playing a high-energy action game (like stealth, survival, shooter) or RPG where it takes time to climb through the ranks, you may feel more anxious the more you are in the game’s world.

You can reduce your anxiety by limiting how much time you spend on that game or investing in boosts. If you enjoy one of the more popular MMORPGs like WOW, there is plenty of WoW character boost services to help you save time and nerves.

Better Coordination

It turns out that gamers are better and faster at learning tasks that require hand-eye coordination. After spending hours using their hands to move characters through the online world, gamers ensure those neural pathways are in great shape.

Sure, gaming also forces you to stare at a screen as you do when watching television or surfing the internet, but gaming ensures you’re actively watching your characters and reacting to what’s happening. It is increasing your attention span without much effort.

Most world-building games, or even puzzles, have a map or navigation page that expands your spatial awareness abilities. If your game often, you too may benefit from fewer bruises while moving through the world or better pattern reading abilities. From there, you may become a better driver, athlete, or scientist.

As with anything that requires repeated movement, you may injure your muscles if you overdo it. To avoid developing carpal tunnel or neck and back pain, take a break. Maybe set up a timer and remind yourself to get up and do some stretches. Listen to what your body needs.

Team Player

Gaming can probably help your communication skills. Even single-player games have the option to compete or join other gamers. There was concern over the last few years on first-person team shooter games breeding more violent gamers, but researchers have found that the opposite is true.

Cooperative gameplay usually results in better team-building skills and less aggression since these gamers have an outlet for their emotions. The high-risk scenarios force players to take care of their teammates because it ensures their survival through that level.

These kinds of games are great places to meet lifelong friends. You already have a common hobby, and communicating with them for hours each week can bring you closer to them, even if they are not in the same town.

In addition to all of the excellent coordination skills you can develop, you are unknowingly developing socially as well. Soon enough, you can multitask between communicating your moves and getting to know other people in your team.

When you are part of a team, you are also taught to become more persistent. During a single-player game, you may choose to stop as soon as you fail at a mission. With a team to back you up and help you through a level, you are more likely to try again.

Problem Solving

As you progress through an open-world, multi-level, or mission-based game, it only gets more complicated. These games designed to be complex puzzles that can sometimes suddenly change. Experiencing these puzzles allow you to think on your feet, a skill that is essential in the real world.

However, in the real world, these problem-solving situations usually come with consequences where you cannot redo the decision. Practicing in a low-stakes environment helps you flex those skills, so you are ready when faced with a similar situation in your life.

Problem-solving situations are not limited to social problems. Depending on the game, you may have to solve architectural issues, maybe even cooking, politics, chemistry. You are getting a crash course on all these topics within a game. When encountering these issues in real life, you will either already know or quickly learn how to solve them.

Redoing different levels allows you to explore other creative ways to solve the problem at hand. In fact, many aspects of gaming encourage creativity. You can exercise your artistic abilities freely in world-building modes but also while choosing a character skin to express yourself.

As with anything else, playing computer games has its pros and cons. Ultimately, daily gaming has a ton of real-world benefits provided you set breaks. Listening to what your body needs will maximize all those great effects.