Come back another time

FLAMINGOS began arriving at the Torrevieja lagoons in February and March to mate and nest as they did in 2020.

The pandemic year was the first time flamingos had nested there and they produced 1,200 chicks, more than in any other of their Valencian Community colonies.

But this time they decided not stay and disappeared some days later, making for habitually quieter lagoons like those of Fuente de Piedra in Malaga and Petrola in Albacete.

Torrevieja and La Mata suited the flamingos last year but not only because of lockdown and the absence of humans.

Industrial activity had stopped at the salt beds owing to unnaturally high water levels following the floods of September 2019 and Storm Gloria in January 2020.

This created small islets in the strip of land between the lagoons, keeping them safe from predators, while there were plenty of brine shrimps for them to feed on.

In other words, the flamingos arrived, found that conditions were perfect and remained, unlike 2021 when they looked round and decided to move on.

