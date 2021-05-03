Chiringuitos And Bars In Andalucia Full Of Customers As Borders Reopen.

After three months with the borders closed, the terraces, bars, and beaches have once again received visitors from other Andalucían provinces and the sector hopes that this is the beginning of its economic recovery.

The first weekend with interprovincial borders saw restaurants, bars, and chiringuitos welcome back thousands of customers who enjoyed drinking and dining out with friends and family in scenes reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

Three months have passed since the province closed it’s borders. The last time you could leave or enter Malaga was on January 17. Since then, this closure has been the nightmare of many shops, bars, and restaurants in Malaga. But interprovincial mobility is once again a reality since last Tuesday the Junta de Andalucía announced the new measures that will stay in force until May 9.

There was a time early in the year that business owners across the region thought there would be no summer trade at all. Summer is a key time for the recovery of the sector, especially in businesses related to tourism. However, if the weekend was anything to go by, their worries were unfounded.

“Hopefully this will reactivate the economy,” said María Gálvez, who owns a shoe shop in the downtown area of ​​the city. The end of the perimeter closure favour businesses like María’s, since mobility between provinces, attracts other types of customers from different areas: “Now we can breathe a little easier. In my case, although I have clients from the city, most of my clients come from abroad. During these months the activity has dropped significantly and I hope with this will start the engines for the summer season, ” she said.

“We received the news with enthusiasm. It has been a joy for people to come from other provinces and we waited for it like spring water “, says Manuel Villafaina, president of the Costa del Sol Beach Entrepreneurs Association, in Malaga

He added: “Andalusians have to visit its coasts and enjoy the sun. People are tired and bored of not going out. We hope, and we are convinced, that it will go well and that the balance will be positive, “he reiterated.

