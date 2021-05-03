Catalonia Starts To Inoculate The Guardia Civil And National Police With The Moderna Vaccine

THE Catalan Health Department has announced it will administer the Moderna vaccine from this Monday, May 3, to Guardia Civil and National Police officers stationed in the region.

Sources familiar with the immunisation programme have reported that the campaign will be carried out in four areas, one for each province. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) ordered the Generalitat last Tuesday to guarantee vaccination to the Guardia Civil and National Police officers in Catalonia within 10 days and with the same proportion as they did with the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi announced on April 12 that it will start making the active ingredients for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. Rovi will have the capacity to supply the active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year at its plant in Granada via a new production line.

The regional government of Catalonia announced in April that it will implement a new Covid testing strategy to stem the spread of infections in the worst affected regions. Catalans are now able to collect a PCR self-sample kit from a designated primary care centre and carry out the coronavirus nasal swab at home.

According to the Health Minister, Alba Verges, a strict sequence is in place for those conducting the tests, and the most affected regions will be affected based on the rate of infections; the data of the various territories will be reviewed every 15 days. The home tests are only available to those aged under 70 years of age.


 

Source: El Pais


